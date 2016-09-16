Bonucci admits joining Guardiola at Manchester City was 'tempting'
Leonardo Bonucci pondered leaving Juventus for Manchester City because of Pep Guardiola's desire to sign him.
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has admitted the prospect of teaming up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City made him consider leaving the Serie A champions during the close season.
The Italy international was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but he eventually decided to stay with Juventus instead.
"I did give it some thought. Guardiola's insistence destabilised me a little," Bonucci told reporters.
"I did not speak to Pep directly, it was just an exchange of thoughts with my agent. It was tempting, but I decided to follow my heart in the end.
"I opted to stay at a great team with big objectives. I want to end the project that we started in 2010 in the best way possible.
"We are in talks with the club [over a new deal]. The most beautiful thing for me is how Juventus have shown that I am very important for the club. This has motivated me to keep improving and to always give 110 per cent."
Bonucci, 29, has a contract with Juventus until June 2020.
