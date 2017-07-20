Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini

Leonardo Bonucci is aiming to write his name into AC Milan's history books after completing his €42million transfer from Serie A champions Juventus.

The Italy international wrapped up his surprise move to San Siro on Thursday and namechecked Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini among the Milan "legends" he wants to follow.

Alessandro Nesta and Mauro Tassotti were also picked out by the 30-year-old as he marked his surprise switch to Milan on social media.

"When you think of AC Milan, you naturally think of the team's history, of all those champions who have worn the famous team colours," Bonucci posted on Instagram.

"I think of Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini, Nesta, Tassotti. I admire them for what they have given to football and this club. They are legends.

"I arrive today to start writing a new page in the Rossoneri history and in my career. The challenge begins now, a new adventure starts today together with colleagues who, like me, are so hungry to win."