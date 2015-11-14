Bonucci, Conte voice Euro 2016 fears after Paris attacks

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci believes the apparent co-ordinated terror attacks in Paris on Friday have created concerns around Euro 2016, which is due to be held in France next year.

France were hosting Germany in a friendly match when the Stade de France was targeted as part of the attacks that took place across the French capital, with the French Football Federation confirming that three people were killed by a bomb blast at the Gate J part of the venue.

Hundreds of fans remained in the stadium and stood on the pitch long after the final whistle, while French President Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency across the country as multiple incidents left at least 40 dead, according to numerous reports.

Italy lost 3-1 in Brussels in a match played to mark the 30th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster and Juventus player Bonucci spoke frankly on the Paris tragedies afterwards.

"It is horrible, especially considering tonight we were in Brussels commemorating another tragedy," he told Rai Sport.

"In the end, the innocent are the ones who pay the price for all this, for people who just want to create victims.

"It makes us think and we'll see what happens in future. A thought also goes to risks around the Euros. Those in charge need to take the necessary measures."

Italy coach Antonio Conte adopted a similarly cautionary and sombre tone at his post-match news conference.

"There's no point trying to ignore this," he said. "In all honesty, there is some fear, as these are very scary situations.

"We were informed after the game and frankly everything else falls into the background."