Bony and De Guzman keen on Swansea stay

Bony was a revelation in his first season at the Liberty Stadium, scoring 26 goals in all competitions to seal his place in Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old striker has been linked with Premier League rivals Everton and Arsenal, but has no intention of moving on.

He told reporters: "I will be a Swansea player.

"I don't react to transfer speculation. I just focus on my job, that's all I think of.

"I have three years' contract with the club and I just focus on my job.

"If something happens we would have to decide."

De Guzman is also bound for Brazil after he was named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming showpiece.

The midfielder has just concluded a second season on loan at Swansea, but is still contracted to Spanish side Villarreal.

Monk is eager for De Guzman to return for a third spell in south Wales and the 26-year-old hopes to be back at the club for the start of the 2014/15 campaign.

He said: "I had a good chat with Garry, he knows how I feel about Swansea and my situation here.

"I have two more years left (on my contract) at Villarreal and now it's negotiation time. Hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.

"I'd like to stay. I'm happy here. Whether it's another loan or permanent I don't know, it's not my choice.

"There are a lot of people involved but hopefully we can sit around a table as soon as possible and see what happens."