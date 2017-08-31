Bony effectively confirms Swansea return

Wilfried Bony has effectively confirmed he has sealed a return to Swansea City in a since deleted post on Instagram.

Bony reportedly underwent a medical earlier on Thursday ahead of a reported £12million move, coming in with Fernando Llorente set to leave to join Tottenham.

The Ivory Coast international left Swansea for Manchester City in 2015 but failed to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium and spent an underwhelming season on loan at Stoke City last campaign.

And he will now look to recapture his best at the Liberty Stadium having posted a picture of himself signing a contract on Instagram.

He captioned the image: "Thank you to the fans of @mancity & @stoke city your support has helped me the last few years. Excited to be back home with @swansofficial."