Bony, Kalou out for Ivory Coast

Injuries have seen forward pair Wilfried Bony and Salomon Kalou withdrawn from Ivory Coast's forthcoming CAF World Cup qualifying tie against Liberia.

Ivory Coast face Liberia in a two-legged second round play-off, starting on Friday, without Bony, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Manchester City's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Kalou will miss the clash after suffering a head injury during his hat-trick performance for Hertha Berlin against Hannover.

Bordeaux forward Thomas Toure is also sidelined.

Ivory Coast coach Michel Dussuyer has called up Roger Assale alongside Arthur Boka.