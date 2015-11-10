Bony, Kalou out for Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast will be without Wilfried Bony and Salomon Kalou for their two-legged second round World Cup qualifying play-off against Liberia.
Ivory Coast face Liberia in a two-legged second round play-off, starting on Friday, without Bony, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Manchester City's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.
Kalou will miss the clash after suffering a head injury during his hat-trick performance for Hertha Berlin against Hannover.
Bordeaux forward Thomas Toure is also sidelined.
Ivory Coast coach Michel Dussuyer has called up Roger Assale alongside Arthur Boka.
