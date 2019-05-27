Boothroyd never tempted to leave Young Lions

England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd says he would be “daft” to leave the Young Lions.

The manager signed a two-year contract extension on Friday to take him through to Euro 2021.

On Monday, Boothroyd included Phil Foden, James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his squad for next month’s European Championship in Italy and San Marino.

Boothroyd has been in charge since replacing Gareth Southgate in 2016 and, ahead of the Euros, he never thought of leaving.

He said: “When you get opportunities like this to work with the quality of players and coaches we have – and work so closely to the England manager – it would be daft to want to go anywhere else.

“I’m sure in the future there will be opportunities, I’m only a custodian in my position, but I’m loving what I’m doing and when the time comes for me to move on, that’s what will happen.

“For now I’m focused on getting us right for the tournament and future tournaments.”

Talks initially began in October but, thanks to Dan Ashworth’s January exit as technical director and the search for a new Football Association chief executive, Boothroyd had to wait.

“It’s nice to feel you’re valued and they want to keep you for a little bit longer,” he added.

“It’s been an ongoing thing but, with a change of technical director and chief executive, I’ve realised where I sit and just waited my turn.

“It’s good. October was when it was first mooted and delighted we’ve got over the line.”

Boothroyd and his Under-21 squad are based at St George’s Park before flying to Italy next month ahead of their Group C opener with France on June 18. They also face Croatia and Romania in the group stage.

They are training twice a day and Boothroyd intends to ensure his players are in top condition before the tournament.

He said: “Our training is four days on, three days off, and we train twice a day all the way through May and June until we go on the 14th.

“The boys are working in the gym at 6.30pm at night and they are training at 11.00am every morning, and in between they have other bits and pieces they need to do.

“It’s not an army camp but it’s not a holiday camp either. It’s just a camp.”