James Maddison News and Features

Date of birth: November 23, 1996

Instagram: @madders

Club(s): Coventry, Norwich, Aberdeen (loan), Leicester

Country: England

Signing fee: £22.5 million

After leaving hometown club Coventry for Norwich in 2016, the attack-minded midfielder was thrown into the thick of action with a season-long loan at Aberdeen. Following his return south to Carrow Road, the England Under-21 international became a central figure under new head coach Daniel Farke and was voted Player of the Season before a big-money move to Leicester. His dynamic performances for the Foxes were eventually rewarded with a senior call-up ahead of Euro 2020.