James Maddison News and Features
Date of birth: November 23, 1996
Club(s): Coventry, Norwich, Aberdeen (loan), Leicester
Country: England
Signing fee: £22.5 million
After leaving hometown club Coventry for Norwich in 2016, the attack-minded midfielder was thrown into the thick of action with a season-long loan at Aberdeen. Following his return south to Carrow Road, the England Under-21 international became a central figure under new head coach Daniel Farke and was voted Player of the Season before a big-money move to Leicester. His dynamic performances for the Foxes were eventually rewarded with a senior call-up ahead of Euro 2020.
Ranked! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far
By Mark White, Ed McCambridge
RANKED! We're at the halfway stage of the season - let's run through the aces of the Premier League 2020/21
