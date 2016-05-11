Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Pallois cancels out Ibrahimovic header

Paris Saint-Germain were frustrated by Bordeaux for the second time in Ligue 1 this season as the champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique on Wednesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic put PSG ahead just before the hour mark with a fine header, but Nicolas Pallois restored parity again shortly after.

Bordeaux were the first team to take points off PSG in 2015-16 when they played out a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes in September and they again caused Laurent Blanc's men plenty of problems this time around.

Adam Ounas, in particular, made life hard for the PSG defence and he perhaps should have put his team in front shortly before the break when he aimed wide from close range.

The visitors thought they had done enough to emerge victorious when Ibrahimovic found the net in the second half - his 36th league goal this term - but Pallois volleyed home to salvage a deserved share of the spoils for Bordeaux.

PSG got an early chance to open the scoring via Adrien Rabiot, who chipped just wide from the left-hand side of the area after being set up by Ibrahimovic.

Bordeaux then started pushing forward and Cheick Diabate nearly took advantage of some sloppy play from Rabiot, only for Marquinhos to throw himself into the tackle and deflect the striker's attempt over for a corner.

Jaroslav Plasil came close for the hosts in the 17th minute after a poor attempted clearance from Marquinhos, forcing PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp into a good save with his shot from 12 yards out.

Blanc's men put in an underwhelming performance in the opening 45 minutes, but should nonetheless have gone a goal up when Lucas Moura inexplicably failed to convert from close range after Ibrahimovic's mishit shot ended up at his feet just yards away from goalkeeper Jerome Prior.

Ounas was unfortunate not to find the net for Bordeaux in the closing stages of the first half, aiming just wide from a rebound after Trapp had done well to deny Diego Rolan with his left foot.

Ibrahimovic broke the deadlock after 59 minutes slightly against the run of play. Angel Di Maria sent in a perfect cross toward the far post and the Sweden international beat Prior with a well-placed header.

The home side nearly instantly responded via Plasil, with the experienced midfielder volleying just wide after Serge Aurier had lost possession in a dangerous position.

Bordeaux, though, did get a reward for their courageous display after 65th minutes through Pallois, the defender beating Trapp with a powerful volley after Diabate had diverted a corner in his direction.

Blanc then opted to replace Ibrahimovic with Jean-Kevin Augustin after the goalscorer seemed to have picked up a minor knock, but the promising youngster could not make the difference either as it ended level, with Pallois the hero once more late on when he cleared Lucas' shot off the line.