Bordeaux 2 Lorient 0: Sagnol's side reach Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals

Bordeaux booked their place in the semi-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue with a 2-0 home win over Lorient.

The home side - three-time winners of the competition - took the lead after 44 minutes when Jaroslav Plasil broke the deadlock.

Good work by Diego Rolan and Adam Ounas set up the midfielder to shoot from distance, though his right-footed attempt was deflected beyond Lorient goalkeeper Florent Chaigneau.

Lorient fell two goals behind when Pape Abdou Paye failed to clear Ounas' corner at the front post, leading to Chaigneau deflecting the ball into his own net 11 minutes into the second half.

The visitors pushed hard for a route back into the contest against Willy Sagnol's side, but found Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso in excellent form.