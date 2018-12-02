Bordeaux 2 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Neymar injured as winning streak ends

Neymar suffered an apparent recurrence of his groin injury as Paris Saint-Germain saw their Ligue 1 winning streak end with a 2-2 victory at Bordeaux on Sunday.

The PSG superstar gave his side the lead with his 30th league goal, despite a long VAR review, but was substituted early in the second half at Matmut Atlantique.

Jimmy Briand hit his sixth goal against the reigning champions to level the scores before Kylian Mbappe restored the lead, the France forward requiring treatment for cramp immediately after beating Benoit Costil.

Thomas Tuchel had overseen 14 wins out of 14 but Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head home Maxime Poundje's cross to salvage a point for Bordeaux.