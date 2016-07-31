Bordeaux announce Menez swoop

Bordeaux have confirmed they are close to finalising a deal for AC Milan's Jeremy Menez.

The French forward, who made just 10 Serie A appearances last season, will undergo a medical ahead of completing the move on Monday.

Menez's form in 2015-16 was in stark contrast to the return of 16 goals in 33 league games he achieved in the previous campaign.

He made the switch to San Siro following a spell in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, during which he won two league titles.

The 29-year-old, who has won 24 caps, also counts Roma, Monaco and Sochaux among his former clubs.

Bordeaux, who finished 11th last season, start the new term at home to Saint-Etienne.