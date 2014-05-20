Bordeaux refuse to deny Zidane speculation

Zidane, currently working as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, has been linked with the vacant coaching position at Bordeaux and also mooted as a potential replacement for Monaco boss Claudio Ranieri - whose future in the principality is uncertain.

The 41-year-old has previously played down the reports, insisting that he had not been in contact with any clubs in regards to a coaching role.

Bordeaux are on the hunt for a new coach to fill the void left by Francis Gillot, who announced his decision to leave the six-time French champions earlier this month.

Triaud is keen to recruit a new boss as quickly as possible, but was coy on the prospect of Zidane taking over at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

"I have nothing, neither positive nor negative (on Zidane)," Triaud said.

"I will not comment on the search for our future coach and the progress of our contacts.

"We can't deny that we have been negotiating with Zidane. I do not mention names out of respect for all those with whom we are in contact.

"The vow of the club is to go as fast as possible because it gives us a little more time to work before the season.

"Now you say it will be tomorrow or eight days, at this stage of our contacts I am not able to tell you.

"Most of the people with whom we have contacted are in work. Not coaches that are unemployed."