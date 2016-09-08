Borja almost ready for Swansea debut - Guidolin

Borja Baston is in contention to make his Swansea City debut against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Francesco Guidolin has confirmed.

The striker is yet to appear for the club due to a thigh injury but Guidolin said he is "almost ready" and could be on the bench.

Guidolin is expecting an improved performance from his players after they lost to Leicester City prior to the international break, but the likely availability of Borja is a boost.

"[Borja] is working, but he has to go slow [in training] for two or three days," Guidolin said.

"He does not have an injury. I hope to have him available for the bench on Sunday, but I don't know. I am not sure at the moment.

"He worked with us last week but he needs some days where he works slowly. He is almost ready to play.

"I think we have a good team. I am happy with my players and I think it’s important to look to the future with optimism.

"But it's time to do well on the pitch, because I was disappointed with the last game at Leicester. We prepared another game before Leicester, but they played very well in the first half and they deserved to win."

Guidolin expects Chelsea - who have won all three of their Premier League games this season - to be among the contenders for the title and hailed Antonio Conte as one of Europe's top coaches.

"They are title contenders," Guidolin said. "I think they can win, but I think the same about Manchester City, Manchester United and maybe some other teams.

"In the Premier League there are four or five very strong teams and Chelsea are one of them.

"I think they have started well. This is important for a new manager and for the players.

"[Conte] is having a good career as a manager. He is one of the most important managers in Europe."