Borussia bid farewell to winger Arango

The 34-year-old confirmed his long-expected departure from Borussia this week and the Venezuelan will now ply his trade with Liga MX outfit Club Tijuana.

Arango's first club abroad was Monterrey and the Venezuela international will link up with Tijuana's general manager Ignacio Palou, whom he worked under at Puebla.

Cesar Faris, Arango's former national team manager, will be another familiar face for the attacking midfielder as he coaches at the Estadio Caliente.

Eberl said it had been a pleasure to have Arango at the club since arriving from Real Mallorca in 2009.

"We're very proud and happy that Juan spent five years here with us," he told Borussia's official website. "He's a fantastic footballer who has given us a lot of joy and scored many a wonderful goal.

"Now he has the opportunity to link up with his former coach and mentor in Mexico on a longer-term contract, which is something we couldn't offer him.

"We wish him all the best at his new club."