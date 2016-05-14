Borussia Dortmund 2 Cologne 2: Reus preserves unbeaten home record

Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten record at home by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Cologne on the last day of the Bundesliga season thanks to a deflected Marco Reus free-kick.

Gonzalo Castro put Dortmund ahead after 11 minutes, picking out the top corner from outside the box with a fantastic curling effort.

Cologne were soon level when Anthony Modeste was played in by Marcel Risse and slid home from close range, and the visitors took the lead before half-time.

Leonardo Bittencourt found Milos Jojic behind the sleeping Dortmund back line and the midfielder lobbed Roman Burki with a superb first-time shot to score against his former club.

Cologne would have become the first side to do the double over Dortmund this season, but goalkeeper Thomas Kessler was deceived by Reus' set-piece with 15 minutes to play.

The draw means Dortmund set a new club record for home points won in a season (45), as well as for the number of goals scored (82).

After a low-tempo start to the game, Dortmund took the lead with a special goal.

Castro was given too much time and space outside the box and he curled an unstoppable strike into Kessler's top corner.

Cologne should have been level but Bittencourt screwed a shot wide after being picked out by Risse.

However, the visitors did equalise after 27 minutes, breaking their run of four visits to Signal Iduna Park without scoring a goal.

Sloppy Dortmund midfield play set up a rapid Cologne break and Modeste finished off Risse's low cross with aplomb.

Marco Reus then almost hit a spectacular goal, his volley from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's cross flying narrowly over the crossbar, before Kessler tipped over Castro's swerving drive.

A bad touch prevented Adrian Ramos from converting a great chance after 42 minutes and Cologne immediately compounded that poor control with another stunning goal on the counter.

Bittencourt's lofted throughball was timed perfectly for Jojic to run beyond the Dortmund defence and lift a superb volleyed lob over the advancing Burki and into the open goal.

Mats Hummels tricked his way into the Cologne box shortly after half-time, but his barnstorming run was brought to an end by the referee's whistle after the outgoing defender handled the ball.

Burki prevented Cologne from adding a third goal after 66 minutes, blocking Pawel Olkowski's close-range shot after more good work from Risse, then saving Modeste's prodded finish.

The visitors had looked the likelier scorers but Dortmund levelled after 75 minutes when Reus' free-kick flicked off the wall to beat Kessler.

Cologne's point means they finish in the top half of the Bundesliga for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, while Thomas Tuchel's side will now turn their attention towards next Saturday's DFB-Pokal final, where they face league champions Bayern Munich.