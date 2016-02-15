Borussia Dortmund announce Merino capture

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Mikel Merino, who will complete the move from Osasuna on July 1 for a fee believed to be in the region of €5 million.

The Bundesliga outfit attempted to bring in the Spain Under-19 international in January, but the transfer fell through as they refused to meet Osasuna's valuation of the midfielder.

However, the clubs have since agreed terms and Merino penned a deal at Signal Iduna Park until June 2021 on Monday.

"Mikel is one of Spain's biggest talents. We are very happy to have completed his transfer for next season," sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Merino was part of the Spain U-19 team that won the European title last year and has been a key figure for Osasuna this campaign.

"Borussia Dortmund are a big club in European football," he told Dortmund's website.

"I feel honoured that I will soon be playing for BVB. This club represent a special way of football and play in one of the most impressive stadiums in Europe."