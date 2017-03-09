Borussia Dortmund fans produced a sensational tifo ahead of Benfica tie

With the Bundesliga outfit trailing the Portuguese champions by a single goal going into the game at Signal Iduna Park, the Dortmund supporters took it upon themselves to provide some added motivation for their team.

Back in 1963, Dortmund recovered from a 2-1 first-leg deficit in a first-round European Cup tie against Benfica before convincingly seeing them off 5-0 in the second leg. The BVB faithful paid tribute to the turnaround on Wednesday by holding up banners showing newspaper reports of the match.

Sure, enough Dortmund almost emulated their predecessors and advanced to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick and Christian Pulisic’s first ever Champions League goal.

