Video: Ref makes horrendous penalty call in Asian Champions League

Al Wehdat’s Ahmad Hisham was awarded a hilariously dubious penalty after he went down in the box under no contact during his side's 1-1 AFC Cup draw with Muharraq on Tuesday.

The referee thought Muharraq’s Ismaeel Abdulatif had tripped him up, but Hisham had simply wafted at air while attempting to shoot and milked his fall like a Platoon extra.

Instead of sheepishly getting back to his feet and swallow his pride, the forward had the audacity to roll around on the floor – and incredibly, the hapless referee bought his theatrics.

Sniper!

Incident at 0:38

