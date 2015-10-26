Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn: Aubameyang out to spoil Effenberg's unbeaten start

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to continue his fine start to the 2015-16 season when Borussia Dortmund face second-tier Paderborn in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Dortmund eliminated Chemnitzer in the first round of the tournament, with the Gabon international on target in a 2-0 win.

The goal kick-started a run which saw Aubameyang make Bundesliga history by scoring in each of the club's first eight fixtures of the league campaign.

The forward goes into the clash on Wednesday fresh from scoring consecutive hat-tricks against Qabala in the Europa League and Augsburg in the league, taking his club tally to 20 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, Aubameyang is unsure he will be able to better Gerd Muller's record of 40 strikes in one Bundesliga campaign set in 1971-72.

"It's a good start but it's difficult to overtake Gerd Muller," he told Bundesliga.com.

"But it's OK, I'm really happy. I bet with my brother – I don't know why, but I said to all my family that I'd score three times [against Augsburg]."

It is not only the Gabon international's goals that have pleased Thomas Tuchel - the Dortmund coach is also delighted by the rapport the striker has with his team-mates.

"When you see how pleased he was when Marco [Reus] scored, like he did in Mainz, and when Miki [Henrikh Mkhitaryan] scored and he set them both up, then my heart soars.

"He is a complete team player, he gives a lot to the team and in return gets a lot back, which is fantastic."

Paderborn eliminated Lubeck in the first round of the competition but have since parted company with coach Markus Gellhaus.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg subsequently took the helm earlier this month and has led the team to consecutive victories in his first two fixtures in charge.

Wins over Eintracht Braunschweig and Union Berlin have moved the club away from the drop zone, opening a four-point gap over 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off zone.

The clash with last season's Pokal runners-up therefore represents the biggest challenge of his coaching career so far.

Dortmund remain without Nuri Sahin (knee) and Erik Durm (knee) while Mkhitaryan is a doubt after missing the clash with Augsburg due to a thigh complaint.