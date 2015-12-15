Bosman: Ronaldo and Messi win what they win because of me

The man who changed the face of football transfers, Jean-Marc Bosman, said Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi win what they win because of him.

Tuesday marks 20 years since Bosman's challenge against the previous regulations governing football transfers was won.

Clubs were once free to block a player's transfer despite being out of contract, before Bosman led the change to see them join new teams without the permission of previous employers.

And Bosman says it is thanks to him that Messi and Ronaldo have had such success with their respective clubs.

"If Cristiano and Messi win what they win, it's thanks to me," Bosman told Marca.

"They are allowed to play together with the best players in the Europe at their clubs and thanks to that they can win more titles and money.

"We have already seen that, when they are with the national team, it's not so easy to win."

Ronaldo and Messi have shared the past seven Ballon d'Or crowns.