Bosnia boss urges Dzeko to leave Man City

Bosnia manager Safet Susic is worried that his lack of first-team football will hinder his progress as a player, with City boss Roberto Mancini opting for Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero and Mario Balotelli ahead of the giant front-man.

Dzeko has not scored since February, and with further striking reinforcements reported to be arriving in the summer, his position at the club has come under threat.

The 2011 £27 million arrival from Wolfsburg has been linked with a return to Germany and Susic believes a move away from the Citizens would benefit the 26-year-old.

"Dzeko's situation at Manchester City cannot last forever. He knows what is best for him," Susic is quoted as saying in the Daily Mirror.

"It seems that Manchester City will win the title, which means Roberto Mancini and his staff will remain, and I saw that City are planning to bring in even more attacking players."

Juventus are believed to be interested in Dzeko, but agent Silvano Martina does not believe any Serie A club would be able to afford City’s reported asking price.

"Dzeko is a champion, although this season he has not done so well," said Martina.

"The City striker costs too much, so no Italian club will deal with the English club to buy him now."