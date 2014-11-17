Bosnia-Herzegovina were 'outplayed' says Susic

Bosnia were no match for Group B leaders Israel, losing 3-0 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, as the Balkan nation left Haifa still searching for their first win in qualifying after four matches.

Susic's Bosnia trailed 2-0 at half-time following goals to Gil Vermouth and Omer Damari.

Bosnia were dealt a big blow three minutes into the second half, when defender Toni Sunjic saw red.

Israel completed the scoring 20 minutes from time through Eran Zehavi as Bosnia fell seven points off the pace with just two draws so far.

Susic congratulated the Israelis post-game for their superior performance, though he did concede Bosnia always faced up an uphill battle in the absence of strike duo Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic.

"I want to congratulate Israel for their deserved win, they beat us in every aspect in the first half and after the red card it was over," the 59-year-old said.

"We still have a chance. We didn't start the game the way we wanted. Israel were much better tonight and they deserved to win.

"Technically we didn't live up to our potential and that is what cost us. They outplayed us in midfield where we are strongest.

"I was convinced we would play well, but we were handicapped by Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic's absences.

"It was even harder in the second half, playing with 10 players."