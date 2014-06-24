Bosnia's Susic to wait on decision over future

Reports emerged on Tuesday suggesting Susic would no longer continue as Bosnia boss after their last Group F fixture against Iran on Wednesday.

Following narrow defeats to Argentina and Nigeria, Bosnia are unable to reach the last 16 on their first appearance at the finals.

Susic has apologised to the Bosnia fans for their early elimination, but explained that a decision over his future will wait until after the clash with Iran.

"Answering the question before tomorrow's game makes no sense," he said.

"They will know everything in the next 10 days.

"I said earlier it will be difficult for me one day to leave the national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina, because we did something that no one ever achieved before.

"This generation of players will go down (as those who) went for the first time to the World Cup. One day the moment will come to get a divorce, but now is not the moment to talk about it.

"We all expected that tomorrow (Wednesday's meeting with Iran) would be our key match for the next round.

"It did not turn out as we wanted. We will play the last match of the World Cup. Sorry everyone."