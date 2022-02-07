Boss Ange Postecoglou insists being top of table ‘makes no difference’ to Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists there is no extra motivation from being top of the table.

The Hoops swept Motherwell aside 4-0 at Fir Park four days after moving above Rangers in the cinch Premiership following their 3-0 derby win.

There was no sign of any pressure affecting the new leaders as they scored three first-half goals and dominated for the vast majority of the game, with home goalkeeper Liam Kelly helping to keep the score down.

Rangers subsequently thrashed third-placed Hearts 5-0 to stay one point behind at the end of the weekend but Postecoglou is not concerning himself with the table at this stage of the season.

“It makes no difference,” he said. “The table is there for everyone to see, but it shouldn’t make a difference to our performances.

“It’s not like you get any advantages for being on top or you should be more motivated if you’re second.

“What’s important for us is that we keep improving our football and, as far as I’m concerned, that’s what we’re doing.

“I’ve seen us improving our football, overcoming challenges, and we’ve just got to keep doing that until the end of the year.

“The table will take care of itself.”