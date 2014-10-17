Boss Pardew calls for Newcastle fans' backing

The Tyneside club have just taken four points from their first seven top-flight matches and Leicester City will attempt to add to the gloom around St James' Park this weekend.

Newcastle boss Pardew will clock up 700 games in his managerial career against Nigel Pearson's side, but the under-pressure Londoner is in no mood to celebrate that landmark.

The 53-year-old has called on supporters to get behind his players rather than voice their disapproval towards himself and owner Mike Ashley as Newcastle go in search of that elusive victory.

"We're just very focused on Leicester, trying to get a win there rather than looking at the bigger picture. I don't think the importance of this game is lost on anyone." he said.

"It is such an important game for us and for everybody at this football club. I hope it is an atmosphere that gives the players the chance to win this game.

"I don't think it's about calming down. We haven't won a game yet and Newcastle United need to win.

"We're paid to win games, not to draw games or be honourable losers so we need to win so therefore the pressure is very much on me and the team. We shouldn't shirk that."

Newcastle have won only one of their last 15 top-flight fixtures - that sole success coming against Cardiff City, who suffered relegation last term, in May.