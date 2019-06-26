Boss Paul Heckingbottom key in Tom James’ decision to join Hibernian

Tom James was sold on his move to Hibernian by boss Paul Heckingbottom’s powers of persuasion.

The former Wales Under-19 defender had options elsewhere but was convinced to make the switch to Easter Road, on a three-year deal, after hearing Heckingbottom perform a detailed pitch explaining his plans for the future.

The 23-year-old right-back has now vowed to repay the manager’s faith in him after completing his move from Yeovil.

James told Hibs’ website: “The gaffer’s presentation was very detailed which, straight away, showed how keen he was on me.

“As a footballer, that’s what you want. You want the manager to be on your side from the start and I feel like he definitely is.

“I want to repay him for that.

“I think he wants me to be a full-back who gets forward, creates chances for others and a few for myself.

“First and foremost, my job is to defend but I do like to get up and down the flank for the full game, though I did play all the way across the back four last season and occasionally in the centre of midfield.

“It was definitely the gaffer who swung it for me. He showed how much he wanted me with the detail he went into and the way he spoke about how he wants to improve me and the club in general. That was the biggest pull.”

Heckingbottom was desperate to land the former Cardiff youngster because of his versatility, but insists that does not mean James is not good enough to nail down a permanent position.

“We’re really pleased to have Tom on board,” Heckingbottom said.

“He’s a highly rated young player who can operate in a number of positions, which is obviously advantageous when we want to run with a smaller group.

“I know Tom well and we have seen him play many times.

“I’m delighted he has bought into what we want to achieve here because he had a lot of other offers.

“Tom has good quality, is composed on the ball and has a great attitude to improve.

“We look forward to working with him.”