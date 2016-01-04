Bosz swaps Vitesse for Maccabi Tel Aviv

Peter Bosz has left Vitesse in order to take up the vacant coach's position at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 52-year-old guided the Dutch side into the Europa League's qualifying rounds but they were unable to progress beyond a tie with Southampton and Bosz leaves them in fifth position in the Eredivisie.

Bosz has agreed an 18-month deal with the Israeli club - who were eliminated from Chelsea's Champions League group this season - following Slavisa Jokanovic's move to Fulham in December.

Maccabi sports director Jordi Cruyff revealed the former Vitesse boss has been a long-term target and was delighted to have him on board.

"We are delighted to sign Peter Bosz as Maccabi's head coach," Cruyff told the club's official website.

"I have been following Peter's progress for many years and admired the work he has done, a fact which led us to try and sign him more than once."

Vitesse have announced assistant coach Rob Maas will take control of the first team until a replacement is found.