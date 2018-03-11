Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 4: Kane injured as Spurs come from behind

Tottenham came from behind to thump Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium but now face an anxious wait to learn the severity of Harry Kane's first-half injury.

The England striker was substituted in the 34th minute after suffering a heavy blow on his ankle from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.

Dele Alli, who also limped off late on, swiftly helped turn attention away from Kane's departure, though, meeting Serge Aurier's cross to cancel out Junior Stanislas' early opener for the hosts.

And Son Heung-min's fine season continued as he scored twice in the final half-hour - his 11th and 12th league goals of the campaign - to secure the win for Spurs.

Aurier then added gloss to the scoreline in injury time, taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping from Begovic to head in at the back post.

The result marks a return to winning ways for Tottenham after their Champions League exit to Juventus in midweek and moves them ahead of Liverpool into third, four points behind Manchester United.