Bournemouth 3 Bolton Wanderers 0: Howe's men on the verge of the Premier League

Bournemouth all-but secured their place in the Premier League on Monday with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Bolton Wanderers at Dean Court.

With one game remaining of the Championship season, Eddie Howe's team are three points clear of Middlesbrough in third, but their hugely superior goal difference means it would take an unprecedented turnaround to deny them promotion on Saturday.

Having withstood early pressure from Bolton, the hosts took the lead through Marc Pugh after 39 minutes, the winger jinking past Liam Feeney before firing into the top-right corner.

Matt Ritchie doubled their lead four minutes later as he capped off a neat move with his 13th goal of the season, the Scotland international calmly side-footing past Adam Bogdan.

An audacious effort from Yann Kermorgant nearly brought a third goal on the hour, and Bogdan was again on hand to deny Callum Wilson moments later.

The promotion chasers were handed another chance with 20 minutes remaining as Dorian Dervite conceded a penalty for a foul on Wilson, the defender was shown a red card but Kermorgant failed to capitalise as he blazed over from the spot.

It mattered little, though, as Wilson finally fired home the third after 78 minutes to put Bournemouth on the brink, and keep them in the hunt for the title at Charlton Athletic this weekend.