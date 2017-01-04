Bournemouth appeal Francis red card

Bournemouth have appealed against the red card shown to Simon Francis in Tuesday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The defender was sent off in the 82nd minute for a foul on Aaron Ramsey with the score at 3-2 to the hosts, and Arsenal went on to capitalise on their man advantage, completing a comeback from 3-0 down to draw courtesy of Olivier Giroud's 92nd-minute equaliser.

"I didn't think it was a sending off on first view," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports after the game.

"I don't think his feet were raised enough on contact to warrant a red card, that was my view the first time and my view when I watched it again. So I think we were harshly treated there."

Francis will miss Bournemouth's FA Cup tie with Millwall and the Premier League meetings with Hull City and Watford if his appeal is unsuccessful.