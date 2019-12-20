Bournemouth to check on King fitness ahead of Burnley clash

Bournemouth will check on forward Joshua King’s ankle injury ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley.

Midfielder Andrew Surman is also a doubt after picking up a calf problem during last weekend’s win at Chelsea.

The Cherries remain without several players as defender Nathan Ake (hamstring), Adam Smith (foot), Steven Cook (hand), forward Callum Wilson (thigh), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Harry Wilson (thigh), Charlie Daniels (knee) and Lloyd Kelly (thigh) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Burnley have doubts over midfielder Ashley Westwood and striker Chris Wood.

Westwood returned from a groin problem for last weekend’s victory over Newcastle, but the issue has resurfaced while Wood (Achilles) has also missed training this week.

Charlie Taylor (hamstring) and Kevin Long (hip) are fit, but fellow defender Ben Gibson (groin) is set to miss out. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) continues to build up his fitness after being sidelined for more than two months.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Francis, Stacey, Rico, Mepham, Gosling, Lerma, L Cook, Fraser, Billing, King, Boruc, Simpson, Surman, Stanislas, Kilkenny, Dobre, Solanke, Ibe.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Long, Pieters, Bardsley, Cork, McNeil, Westwood, Brady, Hendrick, Drinkwater, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.