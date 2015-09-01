Bournemouth complete Murray deal

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray on a three-year contract.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion frontman joins the Cherries for a fee reported to be around £4million.

Murray scored 44 goals in 114 league appearances for Palace after arriving at Selhurst Park in 2011.

"It feels great to finally be here," he told the club's official website.

"I've come across the club a lot in my career and it's been great to see it progress.

"The way the boys play football is very exciting. It's front-footed and it will be nice to try and get some goals from it."

Murray spent time at Carlisle United and Rochdale prior to joining Brighton in 2008, having started his career in non-League football.