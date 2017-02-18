Trending

Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter

Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has thanked well-wishers after his partner gave birth to a baby girl.

Premier League club Bournemouth have congratulated their midfielder Harry Arter and his partner Rachel on the birth of their daughter Raine.

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn tweeted: "Thrilled with the incredible news. Harry Arter and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With fondest love from us all."

Arter himself tweeted, thanking numerous well-wishers.

The Republic of Ireland international and his partner suffered the trauma of their daughter Renne being stillborn 14 months ago.

Following Bournemouth's 2-0 Premier League loss at home to Manchester City on Monday, visiting manager Pep Guardiola embraced Arter on the field, wishing him and Rachel luck with the birth of their child.