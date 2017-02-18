Bournemouth congratulate Arter on birth of daughter
Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has thanked well-wishers after his partner gave birth to a baby girl.
Premier League club Bournemouth have congratulated their midfielder Harry Arter and his partner Rachel on the birth of their daughter Raine.
Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn tweeted: "Thrilled with the incredible news. Harry Arter and Rachel have a baby daughter Raine. With fondest love from us all."
Arter himself tweeted, thanking numerous well-wishers.
The Republic of Ireland international and his partner suffered the trauma of their daughter Renne being stillborn 14 months ago.
From one family to another, congratulations !February 18, 2017
Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messagesFebruary 18, 2017
Following Bournemouth's 2-0 Premier League loss at home to Manchester City on Monday, visiting manager Pep Guardiola embraced Arter on the field, wishing him and Rachel luck with the birth of their child.
From Pep to , a touch of class..."He gave me and my partner his best wishes ahead of the birth of our child."February 13, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.