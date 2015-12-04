Bournemouth facing goalkeeper crisis ahead of Chelsea trip

AFC Bournemouth could be without their two most experienced goalkeepers for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe was giving little away when quizzed at his pre-match media conference but local reports suggest both Adam Federici and Artur Boruc could miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Federici is thought to have sustained ankle ligament damage in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton last weekend, while reports in Poland have claimed Boruc requires knee surgery.

"I think my stance this morning is not to say anything on our goalkeeper situation, so we will try to leave it unknown," Howe said.

Ryan Allsop, who has yet to make a Premier League start but came on for Federici at half-time during the match with Everton, could play against Jose Mourinho's men, with 18-year-old Jordan Holmes - an Australia Under-19 international - on the bench.

"Ryan is a goalkeeper that has had some good experiences but nothing like this, so it would be a big test for him if he's involved," added Howe.

"Jordan's a young goalkeeper that we really like. He's had some good experience with the national team."

Bournemouth have been hit hard by injuries this season, with striker Callum Wilson, winger Max Gradel and defender Tyrone Mings all suffering long-term setbacks.

With captain Tommy Elphick, Steve Cook, Harry Arter, Lee Tomlin and Marc Pugh also struggling with various knocks, Bournemouth have slipped down the table and into the relegation zone.

Howe, however, is remaining positive, adding: "Whenever you get injuries it’s a test, it’s a challenge to adapt.

"I think we've done that with outfield positions and that’s part of the beauty of the game. Whoever is called upon steps up to the plate. So far we've done that as a squad."