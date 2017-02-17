Bournemouth receive FA anti-doping charge

Bournemouth have been charged by the Football Association (FA) on anti-doping grounds.

The FA has confirmed the Premier League team have been charged for allegedly breaking the regulation relating to the accuracy of their 'club whereabouts' information.

"AFC Bournemouth have been charged in relation to The FA's Rules on Anti-Doping," read the FA's statement on Friday.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

"Bournemouth have until 23 February 2017 to respond to the charge."

Manchester City were fined £35,000 on Thursday after admitting they had breached the same FA regulation.