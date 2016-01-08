Bournemouth still waiting on Iturbe work permit

AFC Bournemouth are still waiting on a work permit for Juan Iturbe, but manager Eddie Howe is confident the situation will be sorted in the coming week.

Premier League side Bournemouth completed the loan signing of Iturbe from Roma this month with the club retaining the option to make the move permanent for an undisclosed fee.

The Argentine forward was unable to make his debut against Leicester City last week after failing to receive international clearance in time.

And Howe confirmed that Iturbe will once again be unavailable for Saturday's visit to Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

"There is no update on Iturbe's work permit, it is ongoing," Howe said at a news conference.

"We hope to have an outcome by next week, maybe Tuesday.

"It's exciting to have a player like Iturbe at Bournemouth. We are doing all we can to help him settle and we have an interpreter.

"Any new signings need time to fit in. There is no pressure on Juan or anyone we sign to change our season."