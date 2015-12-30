Bournemouth will be tougher than Man City - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said his side's upcoming clash against AFC Bournemouth will be a harder test than their game against Manchester City.

Ranieri's men are second to Arsenal in the Premier League on goal difference following a 0-0 draw at home to City on Tuesday.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Bournemouth at King Power Stadium, and Ranieri is expecting a tougher test than against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"Believe me, it’s more difficult the next match. Against Bournemouth it will be more, more, more difficult," the 64-year-old said.

"Why? Because they are in good condition, they press a lot and move the ball very well.

"I remember the match there and against Arsenal the first half an hour they played very well. It will be a difficult match."

Ranieri praised the Leicester players and supporters after the draw with City and said they are ready to fight against anybody.

"We're the basement and the other teams are a villa with a swimming pool. It's not easy for us but we want to fight with everybody," he said.

"It's a miracle what we're doing. I'd love this to continue but it's not easy. I'd like my players to continue to fight like today.

"It's fantastic. I can only say well done to our players and our fans are unbelievable, they support us and they push us."