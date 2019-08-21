Bowyer disappointed as ‘frightening’ Charlton are held by Forest

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer admitted he was disappointed to see his side forced to settle for a point after outplaying and outclassing Nottingham Forest in the first half of the 1-1 draw at The Valley.

The newly-promoted Addicks turned on the style with some scintillating football during the opening period, but only had Lyle Taylor’s 18th minute opener to show for their efforts.

The visitors improved after the interval and rescued a point in the 78th minute when substitute Albert Adomah capitalised on some poor defending from a corner to level.

A frustrated Bowyer explained: “I said to them at half-time that’s the best 45 minutes I’ve witnessed since I’ve been in charge. We were frightening.

“We created numerous chances and we should have maybe been at least two or three up at half-time.

“Not just in possession but out of possession we were excellent. We were winning the ball back so quick, our pressing was frightening to watch for them.

“But we suffered at the end because we got tired. I said to them ‘you should be proud of yourselves’ because I am so proud of them – and we didn’t even win the game.

“It’s really disappointing but to put in a performance like that, in and out of possession, was great to watch for me anyway because we work at all that stuff you have just witnessed tonight.

“That’s why I get disappointed at times because I see that every single day nearly, so I know what we are capable of.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get the three points to top it off what we deserved, but that is the game.

“They score a goal from a corner that hits someone, drops down then goal. You can get punished easily.

“Did they deserve to get a point? I don’t think so but if you don’t take your chances there is always a chance that can happen.”

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi took positives from the point on the back of last weekend’s win over Birmingham, even though he accepted they did get out of jail at The Valley.

Lamouchi admitted: “Maybe but it was a very bad start from our side. They played very well, very aggressive and quickly. They disturbed us a lot.

“We were lost for 40 minutes and lucky at half-time to just be one goal down.

“After that it was a little bit better, not like four days ago (against Birmingham) but tonight we played against a good team, good players but we missed a lot.

“At the start of this (we) were totally wrong but the positive thing is we were 1-0 down but came back in the game to 1-1.

“One point is a positive but we must play much better than that.”