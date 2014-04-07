Boyd left feeling 'hard done by' following spitting ban

The 28-year-old was accused of spitting at the goalkeeper during a 2-0 defeat at the KC Stadium on March 15.

Boyd was subsequently handed a three-match suspension by the Football Association, before making a goalscoring return in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

The former Peterborough United man still vehemently denies intentionally spitting at England's number one, but wants to leave the incident in the past.

"It has been a horrible couple of weeks, but hopefully it is put to bed," Boyd said.

"Everyone close to me knows I didn't do it and hopefully we can move on.

"I still feel hard done by, you don't want to be labelled - and that is one of the worst things you can be labelled. We all know I didn't do it. We can't do much about it now.

"Things are magnified in the Premier League, which is the main thing. If it had been in the Championship nothing would have been said but it was on TV and the amount of cameras, it was blown out of proportion.

"I've seen footage and it looks bad because they slowed it down so much but I didn't do it."