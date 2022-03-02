Bradford and Oldham fined by FA
By PA Sport Staff published
Oldham and Bradford have both been fined £1,000 by the Football Association for their behaviour surrounding the sending off of City defender Paudie O’Connor.
Both clubs accepted the fine for breaching FA Rule E20.1 in the 70th minute of Oldham’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win over the Bantams on February 19.
An FA statement read: “Both admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 70th minute of the fixture.”
The incident saw O’Connor receive his marching orders for a coming together with Oldham’s Hallam Hope but the 24-year-old’s red card was later overturned on appeal.
