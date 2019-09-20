Bradford to tinker with line-up for Carlisle visit

Bradford boss Gary Bowyer could make changes for the meeting with Carlisle in the wake of his side’s tight midweek defeat at Cheltenham.

Paudie O’Connor is set to return in defence while Zeli Ismail is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench at Wheldon Road.

Bowyer has been cautious with the progress of Shay McCartan and Callum Cooke but both are also in contention to start.

Bradford are still without midfielders Jamie Devitt (hamstring) and Jordan Gibson (calf).

Carlisle boss Steven Pressley has a doubt over defender Mo Sagaf for the visit to Valley Parade.

Sagaf has been hailed by Pressley for his performances since coming into the side but will face a late test on an ankle knock.

Pressley could have better news over midfielder Canice Carroll who is expected to return to contention following an ankle injury.

Their midweek draw with 10-man Forest Green may tempt Pressley to restore striker Hallam Hope to his starting line-up.