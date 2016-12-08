Bradley vows to fight for his job at Swansea

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has vowed to keep fighting in order to save his job.

The American is the favourite to be the next Premier League boss sacked despite having only been in the role for two months.

Swansea have picked up just five points from seven league matches under Bradley's stewardship and sit bottom of the table after last week's 5-0 loss at Tottenham.

They host fellow strugglers Sunderland on Saturday in a game billed as pivotal to Bradley's chances of keeping his position and the former United States boss is determined to battle on.

"Guys have a right to make a change if they want, but if you try and cover yourself players will see through it," he said.

"If I am telling players to have courage, I have to have it too. It is what it is.

"I will continue to think and work in every possible way to get my arms around these guys and say, 'We can do it' and I am not going to stop, I will keep fighting.

"If some people want to criticise, that's fine. There were some who had me out the door from the first day because of my accent, those guys can hit the road as it has nothing to do with it.

"Results are what matter, they are hard to come by in the Premier League, but that is what I signed up for so there's no problem.

"I don't think about it [criticism]. When you are manager it goes with the territory, there are other things to focus on. I know things will be said and written, but I stick to what I do."

Bradley concedes the Sunderland match has effectively become a "cup final" for Swansea.

The Swansea boss added: "It is my biggest game. We have had a few of those already but it feels like the biggest one, our version of a cup final and we have to have the group who seem ready for that challenge.

"We had three games where we were more consistent, we would like to continue, but a loss like the one against Tottenham means we have to look hard again."