Bradshaw set to be in Millwall mix for Owls visit

Tom Bradshaw will be hoping that he is handed the chance to claim a second goal for Millwall against Sheffield Wednesday after the striker scored his first for the club in their Carabao Cup first-round win over West Brom.

Lions goalkeeper Frank Fielding remains sidelined due to injury and could be replaced by either Bartosz Bialkowski or Luke Steele.

Bialkowski replaced Fielding when he sustained a thigh injury during the season opener against Preston, but was relegated to the bench when the Lions signed 34-year-old Steele on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Barry Bannan is expected to return to contention for Wednesday after missing last week’s derby win against Barnsley.

Bannan was not risked due to a calf strain, while fellow midfielder Massimo Luongo provided cover on the bench before making his first appearance for the club.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen is boosted by the return to contention of goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Dominic Iorfa following suspension.

Summer signings Jacob Murphy, who scored on his debut last week, and Kadeem Harris look set to continue in the starting line-up.