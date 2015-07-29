Brady makes Norwich move

Norwich City have completed the signing of winger Robbie Brady, the Republic of Ireland international moving from Hull City on a three-year deal.

Confirmation of Brady's move came on the same day James Chester left the KC Stadium for Norwich's Premier League rivals West Brom.

Brady, who joins former West Brom men Graham Dorrans and Youssouf Mulumbu as new arrivals at Carrow Road, moved to Hull in January 2013 following two loan spells from Manchester United and scored 14 times in 124 appearances, despite being hampered by a number of injury absences.

Norwich were criticised by Hull manager Steve Bruce earlier this month for making a series of what the latter felt were "embarrasing" bids.

After getting his man for an undisclosed fee, Norwich boss Alex Neil backed Brady to fit in perfectly on his side's return to the top flight.

"I'm really pleased to sign Robbie. As everyone's aware, we've been chasing him for quite a while," the Scot told his club's official website.

"He'll be an absolutely perfect fit for us. Hopefully he can go on and show everything that we think he's capable of.

"He's dynamic, he's got good energy to get up and down the pitch, and he's got a fantastic left foot which makes him a real danger at set-pieces. He’s got a lot of things in his locker.

"It gives us good competition down the left side. He's got good pedigree and he's still young so he's got his best days ahead of him, so we're just really happy that we've managed to get it over the line."