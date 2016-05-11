Brady will remember a fitting Upton Park farewell, not bus attack

West Ham chief executive Karren Brady hopes the actions of fans that attacked Manchester United's team bus do not overshadow an "incredible" final night at Upton Park.

The hosts came from behind to defeat Louis van Gaal's side 3-2 in their last home match ahead of a move to the Olympic Stadium in Stratford for next season.

However, the night was marred by the pre-match antics of some supporters who threw bottles and other objects at the United bus, delaying kick-off by 45 minutes.

Lifetime bans for those involved have been promised by the club, but Brady is keen to remember the positives from the landmark occasion.

"I, the board and everyone at West Ham United totally condemn the unacceptable behavior we saw outside the ground last night," she posted on her Twitter account.

"West Ham is a family club and the vast majority of fans attended Tuesday's final game to respectfully say 'Farewell Boleyn'.

"Those who chose to behave unacceptably will be dealt with in the strongest way possible, with life bans for those guilty of violence.

"The events in the stadium last night were incredible and it would be a shame if the actions of a mindless few outside overshadowed them.

"Their behaviour was unacceptable and won't be stood for. But my overriding memory will not be of them but of a fitting farewell to the Boleyn."