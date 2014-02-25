Braga move swiftly to appoint Paixao
Braga have moved swiftly to appoint Jorge Paixao as their new head coach following Jesualdo Ferreira's departure on Monday.
Ferreira left his post with the Primeira Liga side sitting seventh in the table, six points shy of a European qualification place.
Within 24 hours, Braga have announced the appointment of Paixao, who joins from second-tier side Farense on a short-term deal.
"SC Braga-Futebol SAD announces that it has agreed with coach Jorge Paixao to take the helm of SC Braga's first team until the end of the current season," read a statement on Braga's official website.
"The new coaching team will still consist of the following elements: Philip Silverio (assistant coach), Vitor Castanheira (assistant coach), Jorge Vital (goalkeeper coach) and Tomás Amaral (observation and analysis)."
Paixao faces a tricky start to his Braga tenure with a visit to second-placed Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.
