Braithwaite to snub Premier League interest to stay at Toulouse

Martin Braithwaite has pledged his future to Toulouse for another season but retains a long-term ambition to "play with the best".

The Denmark striker has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace but, while he admits there has been interest from elsewhere, he is happy to remain at the Stadium Municipal for now.

Braithwaite is coming off a career-best 14-goal effort for Toulouse in 2015-16 and has started the new campaign in similarly impressive form, netting a brace in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bordeaux.

"There have been a lot of rumours, and some of them are true," he told Omnisport. "There have been some offers but they haven't been good enough for the club to sell me, or anything good enough in my eyes to make me push to go.

"I want to stay in Toulouse one more year because we have something really nice going on. I think we're in for a great season. This is a big city and it's a nice city in France and we have so much unfulfilled potential that I feel we can accomplish this season. I'm sure we have a big season ahead."

A big season would certainly go a long way in helping Braithwaite fulfil his dream of playing for one of Europe's big guns.

He added: "I don't have any specific clubs in mind but I want to play with the best.

"I want to play for some of the biggest teams in the world, that's my main dream. I know I will reach it because I have a lot of confidence and I know I put the necessary work into it every day. I know if I put in the work then I will get there.”

Braithwaite etched his name into Toulouse folklore last season with a late goal in a comeback win against Angers that helped the club avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign.

"It was crazy. I've never experienced anything like that in my life. It's almost like we were champions, it was a crazy run," he said.

Those heroics saw Braithwaite named club captain, making him the first Danish-born player to wear the armband for a Ligue 1 side and providing the 25-year-old with a big psychological boost.

"You have to be patient in life and take that small step every day," Braithwaite said. "You don't get to the top of the stairs in one day. If you take those small steps, then one day you will end up where you want to be."