Bravo and Sandro passed fit for Copa final

Claudio Bravo and Sandro Ramirez have received medical clearance and will be in contention for selection for Barcelona's Copa del Rey final with Sevilla.

Goalkeeper Bravo has not played since sustaining a calf injury in the 2-0 win at Real Betis at the end of April.

Sandro, meanwhile, has been out of action since February with a thigh strain.

But on Friday, Barca announced that both players had been passed fit and would be available to head coach Luis Enrique for Sunday's game.

Barca head into the clash at Vicente Calderon seeking a domestic double, having pipped fierce rivals Real Madrid to La Liga glory by a point.