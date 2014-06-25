Bravo: Barca move a booster during World Cup

The La Liga giants secured the 31-year-old's services from Real Sociedad, as a replacement for the departed Victor Valdes.

Bravo, who is preparing for a last-16 clash with tournament hosts Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Saturday, said sealing his move to Camp Nou will see a spring in his step for his national side.

"Of course this news motivates me, but I am very calm," Bravo said.

"I knew all this, it's not new, I already knew it, but my duty here is to be calm, focused in my national team, in our game.

"And once the World Cup finishes, there will be a moment when I can talk about all this, on my situation, on my issues with Real Sociedad, and what the future will bring with Barcelona."

Up against the tournament favourites Brazil, pundits have claimed Chile have a free shot at Luiz Felipe Scolari's men - but Bravo disagreed that was the case.

"Many people said we don't have anything to lose," Bravo said.

"They already said it against Spain, but I think it is the contrary, we have a lot to lose, we have an enormous opportunity to make history, we are playing against the host, and I think we are capable.

"We have quality, we have players, we have our recipe to harm our opponent.

"I think we have an historic chance to qualify, to get our match and take great benefits from all this."

Bravo said coach Jorge Sampaoli will not be distracted by Brazil's star power, as they prepare for their knockout-phase encounter.

"Just as every match we have played here, we did not have one easy game, but as you are referring to some particular players and you give some names, I tell you that our first worry is ourselves," he said.

"We plan our strategy thinking absolutely about us, and we will try to do our job in a good way and we appeal purely to our group, we know that we are good in the collective, and if we repeat, we can damage any team, as we did it until now."